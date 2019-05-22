ESPN: Michigan in talks with former star Juwan Howard to become next men's basketball coach

(ANN ARBOR, Mich.) -- Former basketball star Juwan Howard is in talks to become the next head coach of his alma mater's men's basketball team, ESPN reports.



Howard, a member of the University of Michigan's Fab Five recruiting class in 1991, helped the team reach two national championship games an an Elite Eight appearance. He played 19 seasons in the NBA and has spent the last six years as an assistant coach for the Miami Heat.



Howard interviewed for NBA coaching jobs with at least three teams this spring.



While no contract has been finalized, Howard reportedly became the frontrunner for the job after Providence College head coach Ed Cooley withdrew his name from consideration this week.



Michigan is looking to replace former head coach John Beilein, who left last week to become the head coach of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Beilein led the program to two national title games in 12 seasons as head coach.



